Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Youngsters learn about animal welfare

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2021

A talk on animal welfare was recently delivered to youngsters by both Royal Gibraltar Police and Environmental Health Officers.

Police Constable Julian Cruz and Environmental Health Officer Ilan Williamson spoke to over a dozen children at the Laguna and Glacis Youth Club.

The aim of the talk was to explain the responsibilities of caring for animals, including vaccinating and registering dogs, and the consequences of not picking up dog poo or keeping dogs on a lead.

“The idea behind the talk is to educate and raise awareness amongst the next generation of animal owners, in order to make them realize that an animal’s welfare is for life and not just for Christmas,” said PC Cruz.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Government seals Eastside deal with TNG Global valued at £330m

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

For sale: One large RGP patrol boat

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Govt sells Bayside site in £21.2m deal that includes two new schools

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Local News

Visitor dies of Covid-19

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Local News

Power cut plunges Gib into darkness

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Rehabilating raptors for a safe return to the wild

18th October 2021

Features
Fun and exercise in PAAMOA Aqua Zumba class

18th October 2021

Features
Over 200 exhibits displayed in Scale Model Society competition

15th October 2021

Features
Sovereign art competition judged by Christian Hook open for entries

15th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021