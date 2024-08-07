By Sofia Homatyano

The Gibraltar National Museum provided a deeper understanding and appreciation of Gibraltar’s rich history among the younger generation during a Walk Through History of the City Walls.

Gibraltar, a strategic British Overseas Territory at the entrance of the Mediterranean, is home to several historic military fortifications.

These tours, specifically tailored for young children, aim to ensure that the community’s historical knowledge is preserved and passed down through engaging, educational experiences.

The tour covered significant landmarks around Gibraltar such as King’s Bastion, where Museum senior guide Phil Smith gave an insight on its origin.

Back in the 18th century, during the reign of King George III, the bastion played a crucial role in the defence of Gibraltar, particularly during the Great Siege of 1779 to 1783.

Originally designed as a fortress, it later served various purposes, including as the site of a power station in the 20th century. That was demolished to reveal the bastion that would become today’s Leisure Centre.

Each location offers a unique glimpse into the different eras of Gibraltar, the Four Russian guns in Gibraltar are relics of 19th century welfare, captured during the Crimean War (1853 – 1856).

Originally placed at strategic points around the Rock, the guns served as symbols of the British military and the alliance with France against Russia.

Children enjoyed hearing about popular spots in Gibraltar such as Orange Bastion, which helped protect the town from land-based attacks, located in Line Wall Road.

Montagu Curtain, North Bastion, Couvreport Battery and Landport Gate were also shown to the youngsters during the walk.

Common attraction the Grand Casemates Battery, also known as the Water Gate, is a historic military fortification in Gibraltar, dating back to the late 18th century.

Situated at the northern end of Grand Casemates Square, it was originally constructed to defend Gibraltar from naval attacks and to protect the vital water supply.

The battery played a pivotal role during the Great Siege of Gibraltar, notably featuring a robust door that successfully repelled Spanish forces attempting to breach the fortification.

Today, it stands as a testament to Gibraltar’s strategic military importance and has been preserved as a part of the region's rich heritage.

The ‘Walk Through History’ tours run every Wednesday until August 28 this summer, with tours of the WW2 Tunnels, Great Siege Tunnels and Moorish Castle also on the agenda, as well as a boat tour where youngsters have the chance of seeing dolphins and the Gorham’s Cave complex from the sea.

For more information contact walks@gibmuseum.gi or call +350 200 74289

Sofia Homatyano is a student on work experience with the Chronicle.