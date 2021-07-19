Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Youngsters learn about the Great Siege Tunnels in Museum tour

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
19th July 2021

A small group of local children toured the Great Siege Tunnels as part of the Walks Through History organised by the Gibraltar National Museum.

The history of the Great Siege Tunnels spans hundreds of years and works first began in a bid to place a canon facing the.

Senior guide Phil Smith described how the Great Siege was the longest in British army history, lasting four years from 1779 to 1783.

During the Great Siege General Eliott was concerned Gibraltar of a weak spot in Gibraltar’s defences and requested for canon to be place on a notch on the Rock that would fire down at the enemy.

That is where Henry Ince stepped in.

He was a soldier from Cornwall and had worked as a miner prior to that.

His idea was to dig a tunnel into the Rock.

This idea won him a cash prize, a horse and a house up the Rock, Mr Smith told the children.

But Mr Smith told Mathilde Boulnois, Amelie Piñero and Lucas Hernandez, all aged 10, who joined in the tour, that digging the tunnels was not easy work.

It would take Henry Ince and his small team of men a week to dig five metres into the Rock.

Mr Smith said the conditions were awful so the team began making holes for ventilation.

This is when they had another great idea.

These ventilation holes were the perfect place for a canon.

From there the tunnels became a central part of Gibraltar’s military history as a vantage point in battles and the works continued in World War II.

For Lucas, Mathilde and Amelie, the tour was a great insight into Gibraltar’s history.

Lucas told the Chronicle how the canons were adapted to shoot down at the enemy
“I learnt that there were different generals, there were canon balls and they made a massive hole to store the powder, and it was really intelligent how they protected the gun powder.

Amelie added she learnt how the tunnel was built.

Over the next few weeks children will be viewing Gorham’s Cave from sea on a boat trip, touring the World War II tunnels and even creating their own Palaeolithic art.

The workshops and tours are organised by the Museum every Wednesday, with booked encouraged on email: walks@gibmuseum.gi

Most Read

Local News

Multiple arrests for drink-driving, drugs and violence as police report busy weekend

Sun 18th Jul, 2021

Local News

Cases more than double in under a week and self-isolation rules tighten

Fri 16th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Local News

EasyJet's boomerang flight from Gatwick leaves passengers unhappy

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

Brexit

Convincing EU to sign up to New Year’s Eve agreement ‘hasn’t been easy’

Thu 15th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Nature Reserve team restores artillery batteries around Rock

19th July 2021

Features
Govt highlights accessibility facilities at Gibraltar’s beaches

19th July 2021

Features
Heritage Trust launches podcast as a window to its work

19th July 2021

Features
GCS invites entries for 48th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition

19th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021