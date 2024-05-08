Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th May, 2024

Youngsters learn to up-cycle in Youth Service project

By Chronicle Staff
8th May 2024

The Gibraltar Youth Service have started an eight-week up-cycle denim fashion project running from the Youth Centre on Line Wall Road.

The project features two separate age categories from 11 to 15 year olds and 16 years and over.

The initiative is aimed at young people who want explore their creativity with the aim of making their own wearable pieces to showcase at the upcoming Eco Festival event on June 1 to 2 at Europa Pool.

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, visited the opening session on Friday, April 19 and worked alongside the young participants, assisting them with ideas and showing his support for the project.

Mr Santos will visit the project again closer to the deadline to see the progress of these fashion pieces.

For more information on the Gibraltar Youth Service, please contact the Principal Youth Officer, Mark Zammit, at mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi

For youth club opening times, check out www.youth.gi or social media.

