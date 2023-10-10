Youngsters top the tables again in Endurance swim

Gibraltar swimming could this weekend look towards a bright future with some optimism as once again it was the youngsters who thrilled at this years GASA Endurance Swim.

Although scheduled for much later than usual, with some swimmers indicating that the waters would be colder than previous years due to the fact the race was taking place in October, the over 2km race was once again to produce some exciting moments.

Christian Chang-Chipolina was to stretch the field and come in with some lengths to spare, although he had a close-shadowing-second placed Balloqui firmly at his heels as he approached the final stretch.

A 23.34 minute swim provided Christian’s family and friends, waiting by the finish line with something to cheer for as he emerged a surprise winner.

The race was also to see another big surprise with Ruby Randall not only finishing first in the women’s category but also challenging to take third place, finally succumbing and finishing in fourth place.

Once again the Endurance race was to see many of the usual faces competing, some swimmers having competed during the past decades.

The Warwick family could also once again celebrate what was a significant milestone. Not only was Walter Warwich the oldest participant at the age of 86, he was joined by son and grandson, the latter having recently suffered a stroke, making this race an even more significant milestone for the family. All three completing the course.

Our very own Joe Adamberry was also among the many swimmers who once again braved the cold waters to undertake this endurance swim across port waters.

The race taking swimmers from the area of GASA into the small boats marina and then returning with swimmers required to keep close to the shoreline to ensure their own safety.

Although there was some significant differences in timings between the first swimmers across the line, to those who completed to course in the latter positions, the endurance race once again saw applause for all swimmers, some enduring an hour long swim in not the most pleasant of conditions although the sea was relatively calm for them.

