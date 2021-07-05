Youth Arts Jamboree offers wide range of opportunities for development

Gibraltar Cultural Services has worked in collaboration with the Gibraltar Youth Service to deliver a variety of workshops, as part of this year’s Youth Arts Jamboree.

The aim of the Youth Arts Jamboree is to invest in young people, offering opportunities for growth and development.

The programme had to be adapted due to Covid-19, with its delivery having been possible over the last two months.

The workshops took place at different Youth Clubs and were specifically requested by members. These have been positively received with members enjoying the sessions and opportunities.

Ballroom dancing was provided by Ana Maria and Curro from the CCC Sequence Dance Club with an interactive class that was fun and physical.

Art collective Kitchen ran a session which focused on creating visuals guided by prompts, with reusability very much at the heart of the workshop in a thought-provoking event.

Nathan Conroy and his colleagues from Art in Movement led a Capoeira workshop, bringing their energy and expertise to this event, very much reciprocated by participants.

A drama workshop led by Kaigan Garcia was based on activities for communication, teamwork and discipline, with the focus on transferrable skills.

A yoga session led by Kationa Matto from the Movement Collective aimed to help participants understand the practice working with the physical body, thoughts, and feelings, through a series of postures, breathing techniques and a short relaxation.

A workshop on marketing and branding was the last to be delivered by Elke Hurtado from local business The Muscle Bakery.

For further information email: development@culture.gov.gi