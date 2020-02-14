Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Feb, 2020

Youth Arts Jamboree set to launch on Monday

L-R: Monica Stevens and Davina Barbara. Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
14th February 2020

The second annual Youth Arts Jamboree will begin this Monday with events for youngsters on art, drama, music and writing set to be held over the next couple weeks. Organising the Jamboree are Davina Barbara and Monica Stevens from Gibraltar Cultural Services, who told the Chronicle all about the upcoming events. The Youth Arts Jamboree...

