Youth Arts Jamboree virtual programme launches today

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the programme of events forming part of the Youth Arts Jamboree 2021 including online content.

Covid-19 restrictions have meant GCS has had to present new ways of delivering this content with this in turn inspiring new ideas as well as the development of some exciting initiatives.

A writing initiative to nurture young authors has been devised for people aged 14 to 25 years.

They will be given the opportunity to work alongside some of Gibraltar’s established authors who will share their experience and talent.

The aspiring young writers will be mentored and encouraged to write an original story which will then be published to coincide with World Book Day 2022.

They will be supported throughout the process, through to the editing stages, and culminating with the printing and publishing of a book.

Online content as part of this year’s Youth Arts Jamboree will run from February 22 to 26.

Our collaborators have designed tailor made workshops and tutorials covering different aspects of the arts which GCS is sure will be as much educational as it will be enjoyable.

Zoe Bishop has prepared a workshop on movement and creative expression.

Artist Beatrice Garcia is combining heritage and art with her ‘How to Draw’ series, providing step-by-step tutorials on some of Gibraltar’s landmarks.

Sarah Devincenzi will provide a workshop on how to create illustrations, taking inspiration from her favourite childhood book ‘The Secret Garden’, and Louis Emmitt-Stern will deliver a number of tutorials on writing with helpful tips and advice.

“Once again the team at Cultural Services has prepared an innovative and inspiring programme for young people as they have done throughout the pandemic,” the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes said.

“These activities will encourage and develop their creativeness and will without doubt serve to consolidate even more the Cultural richness of our community.”

GCS is also committed to working alongside educational establishments with several workshops and activities currently being organised and delivered once restrictions allow.

This will include online art workshops with artist Eleanor Taylor-Dobbs on popular children’s book related themes, and sessions for older pupils at the Gibraltar College, covering creative writing and art, with author Jackie Anderson and members of the Fine Arts Society, respectively.

The Christopher Lloyd Britannica Online Quiz has been rescheduled to May.

A varied programme will be delivered to the Youth Service, again as soon as restrictions allow, with an array of workshops on subjects and themes specifically of interest to their members.

The aim of the Youth Arts Jamboree is to invest in young people and nurture their love of the arts by giving them access to a variety of interesting fun and educational sessions, which in turn will encourage growth and development.