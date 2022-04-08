Youth Darts European Cup Coaches/Managers announcement

This year team Gibraltar will submit a girl’s team for the first time since the revival of youth darts on the Rock eight years ago.

Top four boys in the GDA youth rankings will qualify alongside the top two girls in the GDA youth rankings.

Coaches for the teams have been named as;-

Alex Nuñez - Boys under 18.

Jerome Chipol - Boys under 20.

Nikolai Bado - Girls under 18.

GDA Youth president Alex Nuñez said: “I am pleased with today’s announcement and confident that we have the perfect team to support and coach the different categories.”

After the last ranking on the 27th of April the GDA will be announcing the qualifiers for each category together with the team captains.