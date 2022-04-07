Youth Day celebrated in Gibraltar

Gibraltar Youth Service celebrated Youth Day with an organised event that was attended by more than a thousand people throughout the day.

The event, which ran all day last Sunday, was organised by the Youth Day Committee, composed of young people, under the supervision of the Gibraltar Youth Service Team and supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The family friendly event held at the John Mackintosh Hall was officially opened by the Minister for Youth, Steven Linares.

The day offered a Youth and Cultural providers fair with around 20 groups and organisations exhibiting their products and promoting their offering to young people. Interactive workshops and live performances also took place, with some of these fully subscribed and attracting an almost full house at the theatre.

A welcome addition this year was the GBC Teen Talks section where young people took to the stage to talk about issues that concern them or to share personal experiences.

The event closed with a popular open mic session with numerous and varied performances, offering a great platform for young people to display their talents.

The committee thanked Gibraltar Cultural Services for their support, and all the participating organisations for their continued support to the Gibraltar Youth Day event.