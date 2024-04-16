Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Apr, 2024

Youth field records broken by Byrne and Turnock

By Stephen Ignacio
16th April 2024

Gibraltar Athletics saw a number of youth national records broken this past weeks with Blake Byrne break the Under 18 boys national record in the Shot Put - 5kg and Julian Turnock breaking the Under 20 Mens National Record in Shot Put - 6kg. Both records were broken on seperate events, with Byrne performing at the Kingston Upon Hull AC Spring Open whilst Turnock broke his record at the Track and Field Trials Day 2 held in Gibraltar.
Also this past week saw the start of the time trials with Dan Au Troung grabbing himself first place in the first of the time trials.

