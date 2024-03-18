Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Youth Football Europa Point to Participate at the Youth Super Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
18th March 2024

Europa Point FC youth teams will be taking part in an international football tournament from the 22nd to 24th March 2024 in Costa Ballena, Spain. The programme forms part of Clubs youth development strategy in ensuring that young people and players are exposed to the highest standards of the game.
As part of the programme, five Europa Point youth teams are taking part, with players aged between 8 and 13 years of age. The teams will play in the group stages against clubs from Portugal and Spain.
Head of Youth Seamus Byrne said:
‘We believe it is essential, and our club’s philosophy, that we expose our young players to competitive football at international tournaments such as these, from a very young age. International Tournaments or friendlies against tougher opposition beyond our frontiers, is one of the ways in which we can support the development of our players, especially those who want to make a career out of the sport.
We will ensure to continue to fly the flag for our country, as we have done with all our previous competitions and elite development tours.’

Most Read

Local News

Man charged with attempted murder

Sun 17th Mar, 2024

Local News

Prosecutors must prove criminal intent for importation offences, Court of Appeal says

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Sports

Gibraltar football clubs refused to release players early for International duty

Sun 17th Mar, 2024

Local News

European Commission deletes Gibraltar from ‘high risk’ list after FATF decision

Fri 15th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Sir Bill Cash presses UK Govt on impact of Gib treaty talks on ‘entire UK family’

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar national team departure shrouded in controversy whilst Lithuania prepared for clash days ahead

18th March 2024

Sports
Football - Moreno linked to Liverpool

18th March 2024

Sports
Walking Football - Walking football fun day for Prostrate Cancer support group huge success

18th March 2024

Sports
Padel Tennis - Gibraltar Women grab first victory on debut as national squad

18th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024