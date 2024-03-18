Youth Football Europa Point to Participate at the Youth Super Cup

Europa Point FC youth teams will be taking part in an international football tournament from the 22nd to 24th March 2024 in Costa Ballena, Spain. The programme forms part of Clubs youth development strategy in ensuring that young people and players are exposed to the highest standards of the game.

As part of the programme, five Europa Point youth teams are taking part, with players aged between 8 and 13 years of age. The teams will play in the group stages against clubs from Portugal and Spain.

Head of Youth Seamus Byrne said:

‘We believe it is essential, and our club’s philosophy, that we expose our young players to competitive football at international tournaments such as these, from a very young age. International Tournaments or friendlies against tougher opposition beyond our frontiers, is one of the ways in which we can support the development of our players, especially those who want to make a career out of the sport.

We will ensure to continue to fly the flag for our country, as we have done with all our previous competitions and elite development tours.’