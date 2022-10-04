Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Youth Football kicks off on the Rock

Images from matches from the junior and youth leagues of Gibraltar Youth Leagues which started on 30th September 2022.

By Stephen Ignacio
4th October 2022

Gibraltar football saw its youth leagues kick off on schedule in what was an important moment for the Gibraltar FA as it stamped its mark in highlighting its intent in changing the perspectives on youth football. Although the association did encounter some problems to meet its deadlines, with some obstacles still evident even into the...

