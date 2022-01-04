Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Youth football starts 2022 with trials

By Stephen Ignacio
4th January 2022

Gibraltar’s youth football took to the field this Tuesday January 4th for the first time in 2022 with national squad trials for the under 14 and under 12s taking place at the Victoria Stadium. With students still to return to school after the festive break the newly formed Gibraltar Youth football development section, now run...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Morrisons supply chain manager appointed MBE for Gib post-Brexit deliveries

Sun 2nd Jan, 2022

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

GHA implements contingency plans as 45 healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19

Thu 30th Dec, 2021

Local News

CM urges Gibraltar to ‘brace for 2022’

Fri 31st Dec, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

Treaty or no 'Gibexit' treaty?

Tue 4th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Rogers claims first place in Danny Barton Memorial Run

2nd January 2022

Sports
Cricket league will make return in Spring 2022

30th December 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps - The Journey

29th December 2021

Sports
Boxing Day Fun Run made its return (incl. image gallery)

26th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022