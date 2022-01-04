Youth football starts 2022 with trials
Gibraltar’s youth football took to the field this Tuesday January 4th for the first time in 2022 with national squad trials for the under 14 and under 12s taking place at the Victoria Stadium. With students still to return to school after the festive break the newly formed Gibraltar Youth football development section, now run...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here