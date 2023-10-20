Youth Rugby Festival Success

The TN Bank Youth Rugby Festival for kids from 6-12 years old returned to Europa Point recently.

The festival of TAG rugby saw some 100 children participating in the first weekend with another six weekends planned. There will be one session every month up until April.

Players and new members join together for a day of competitive and enjoyable rugby between the four Gibraltar Clubs.

TAG rugby is described as “a great way to get involved with competitive, non contact rugby and be welcomed into the Gibraltar rugby family.”

The festival was a huge success last season and is expected to continue the same this year with some excitment already shown among younger players after the first week.

The youth festival comes at a time when Gibraltar Rugby have been building on their grassroots. Developing its local base after decades in which the sport was unable to promote the sport locally due to limitations on the facilities it could offer.

Taking advantage of the new facilities the youth festival is among one of the many youth development programmes Gibraltar rugby has introduced.

Images courtesy Gibraltar Rugby

