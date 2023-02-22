Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Feb, 2023

Youth rugby gets opportunity to shine on the field

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd February 2023

Youth Rugby enjoyed another weekend of competition against visiting teams as the sports enjoys the benefits of having its own home.
Gibraltar Rugby has since its arrival at Europa Sports Park started to see the benefits of having its own home through its younger category. As it bids to try and attract more local players and younger players into its ranks, the additional opportunity to provide competitive matches for its younger squads, as well as its development programmes such as the youth rugby festival has seen the sport building at its grassroots.
This past weekend it enjoyed the visits from Rochdale Rugby Uniion Football Club and Camp Hill Colts.
The visiting teams allowing a chance for both the Under 15s and U18s teams to compete and come away with some respectable and satisfactory results.
In their first match the U15s took on Rochdale where they were to come away with a 17-17 draw, both teams providing an entertaining evening of rugby.
The Under 18’s were to fall just short the next day as they took on Camp Hill Colts. The narrowest of defeats. Losing 22-24 failing short on an opportunity to draw in the game in the final minutes but having provided a closely contested encounter.
Although Gibraltar youth rugby has been around for some time, the emergence of new players and opportunities since it arrived at Europa Sports has meant that it is still in its early days of development.
The latest two results abiding well for Gibraltar rugby as it looks towards its future growth with its senior league competition already having increased in numbers from four to six teams.
The opportunities for these young players to enter the senior ranks in the coming years further opening its doors for them.

