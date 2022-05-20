Youth rugby in action against Pontypridd
Europa Sports Complex will host a packed schedule of youth matches this weekend as Gibraltar youth take on visitors Ysgolion Pontypridd Schools Rugby and Club de Rugby Xabia Aguiles. In what will be the the final outings of the season for the Gibraltar U12 and U14 squads they play against touring teams Ysgolion Pontypridd Schools...
