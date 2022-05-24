Youth rugby were in action against Pontypridd and Xabia Aguiles
Europa Sports Complex played as host venue for a hot day of juniors rugby with visitors Ysgolion Pontypridd Schools Rugby and Club de Rugby Xabia Aguiles playing against Gibraltar’s rugby youngsters. A packed schedule saw outings for the U12 and U14 squads. The Gibraltar U12’s played their Welsh opposition in a round robin 7’s tournament,...
