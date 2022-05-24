Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Youth rugby were in action against Pontypridd and Xabia Aguiles

By Stephen Ignacio
24th May 2022

Europa Sports Complex played as host venue for a hot day of juniors rugby with visitors Ysgolion Pontypridd Schools Rugby and Club de Rugby Xabia Aguiles playing against Gibraltar’s rugby youngsters. A packed schedule saw outings for the U12 and U14 squads. The Gibraltar U12’s played their Welsh opposition in a round robin 7’s tournament,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Planning application filed for cafeteria in former nursery site

Sun 22nd May, 2022

Local News

DPC approves plans for boutique hotel tucked behind Charles V wall

Fri 20th May, 2022

Local News

Veterans restore Lord Airey’s Battery

Mon 23rd May, 2022

Local News

TNG releases video of east side project and insists it will be handled ‘sensitively’

Tue 24th May, 2022

Brexit

CM urges ‘one last effort of generosity and imagination’ to avoid no-deal ‘abyss’

Fri 20th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Hockey pitch gets some maintenance

24th May 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Walking finished third

24th May 2022

Sports
Gibraltar national squads prepare for hectic international fixture schedule

24th May 2022

Sports
No lack of excitement with the Under 10s basketball final

24th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022