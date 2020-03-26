Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Mar, 2020

Youth Service holds digital art session in isolation

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2020

The Gibraltar Youth Service delivered its first digital youth work session this week as staff and youngsters stay safe in isolation.

The virtual session, focusing on mindfulness and creative art, provided the young people participating with a platform to use their imagination and expression.

Young people signed up to the online video session through the Youth Service Facebook page and, for those without art materials, youth workers made up art packs and delivered them to their doors to ensure everyone could participate.

“The session was well attended by young people and everyone engaged in the creative process by sharing their work and offering positive feedback and interpretation on each other’s expressive piece,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

“During these difficult and challenging times, the Youth Service want to continue to reach out to young people in our community by offering a variety of online sessions that will include art, quizzes amongst other games, and activities.”

“These activities will be designed and delivered by the simple method of downloading the ‘Zoom’ app.”
To find out more about the sessions on offer, the Youth Service will be updating their Facebook page regularly.

