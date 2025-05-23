Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd May, 2025

Youth Service members attend live Parliament session to promote civic engagement

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2025

Members from Gibraltar’s four youth clubs recently attended a live session of the Gibraltar Parliament as part of an initiative to promote active citizenship among young people.

The visit was organised under the framework of the Youth Strategy, which aims to empower young individuals and encourage participation in civic life. The initiative aligns with the efforts of the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and Youth, Christian Santos.

During the session, participants observed Parliamentary proceedings and gained insights into the democratic process. The visit was designed to increase understanding of how government functions and to inspire greater involvement in civic activities.

The Youth Symposium, which provides a platform for young people to express their views and discuss issues affecting them, continues to contribute to policy development and initiatives that impact Gibraltar’s youth.

The Youth Service remains committed to fostering informed and engaged citizens through continued educational and participatory opportunities.

