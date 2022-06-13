Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Jun, 2022

Youth Service takes youngsters for Isla Magica trip

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2022

The Gibraltar Youth Service recently organised a day trip to Sevilla for a selected group of young people from Dolphins Youth Club.

The Youth Service is all about creating opportunities and connecting with young people. Good behaviour, attendance, participation and dedication is something that is valued and always encouraged. It is therefore, always acknowledged and rewarded. As a result, 24 members from the Dolphins Youth Club who have been giving it their all, were carefully selected for a fun packed day trip in Sevilla.

The group accompanied by staff members had a blast in the sunshine, exploring and enjoying the rides at Isla Magica, the impressive Fortress of Fuerte de San Felipe and cooled down at Agua Magica

“This summer is going to be amazing for members at the Youth Service,” the Youth Service said.

For more details visit: www.youth.gi

