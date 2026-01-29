Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jan, 2026

Sports

Youth track league coming up

By Stephen Ignacio
29th January 2026

The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association Youth Winter Track League 2026 will get under way this coming Tuesday at the Lathbury Sports Complex.

The league will run over three weeks, with race meetings scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, February 24th and March 3rd. Events will be held across several age categories, including 6 and under, 7-year-olds, 8 and 9-year-olds, 10-year-olds, and 11 to 14-year-olds.

The opening week will feature 80m and 100m races, with a 1,000m event for athletes in the 11 to 14 age group. Distances will increase each week as the league progresses.

Overall league trophies will be awarded to the top three athletes in each age category who complete all three races, while those competing in two races will receive a participation medal.

Races for the 6 and under and 7-year-old categories will begin at 6pm, with all remaining age groups starting at 6.30pm. Pre-registration is required, with no entries accepted on the day of competition.

Meanwhile, the past weekend saw six Lourdians youth athletes from the under-18 category compete in their first indoor time trial event in Antequera, where they recorded impressive results:

Olivia Roberts Patterson – 1st, 1,000m (3:04.55)

Sophie Roberts Patterson – 5th, 1,000m (3:13.25)

Alex Gordon – 5th, 1,000m (3:17.90)

Ben Gordon – 7th, 1,000m (3:21.58)

Devon Mumford – 4th, 300m (41.08)

Finley Cant – 5th, 800m (2:03.26), a time which could stand as an indoor under-20 or under-23 record, subject to confirmation.

