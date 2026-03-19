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Thu 19th Mar, 2026

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Sports

Youth Winter track league came to an end

By Stephen Ignacio
19th March 2026

It was a cold yet exhilarating conclusion to the Youth Winter Track League last Tuesday, with over 184 young athletes having competed throughout the three weeks.
Although the league had been delayed for two weeks due to recent severe weather warnings that impacted the schedule, the excitement was not lost as youngsters entered their final day of races for the winter.
The third session of the league saw the longer distances run across all categories. The youngest competed in the 150m and 200m races, whilst the older categories stepped up to the 300m, 400m and 800m distances.
This provided a new challenge for many youngsters, some experiencing for the first time the demands of running these longer distances competitively.
It was also an opportunity for many to test themselves in what were more gruelling sprint distances, and for some, a chance to experience the differences between running the shorter 100m and 200m races and the challenge of pacing themselves over 400m.
The Youth Track League, part of the GAAA programme, whilst mainly run by volunteers from Lourdians who continue to provide coaching sessions for grassroots athletes, offered an opportunity to bring competitive racing into what is largely a recreational level of athletics.
With parents and friends watching the many races, organisers ensured that everyone had their chance to compete. The young athletes also experienced the tension, applause and cheering that competitive racing brings.
A friendly crowd applauded the efforts of youngsters even when their own children were not running, with even the slower runners recognised for their determination and resilience in completing the more gruelling longer sprint distances.
The highlight of the day was once again the older categories, with some excellent performances showcasing emerging talents now on the fringes of senior-level racing.
The twice-weekly youth sessions at Lathbury are now beginning to bear fruit, as a new crop of young talent starts to emerge.
With the Youth Winter Track League now over, young runners will be looking ahead to the next competition, still to be announced, while preparing for the road racing programme, along with further track events after the Easter break.
Already, runners begin their preparations for the road racing season, with young athletes training in areas such as Alameda Gardens this Thursday evening.
The presentation for the Youth Winter Track League will also be announced, with a full table of winners expected in the coming days’ editions.

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