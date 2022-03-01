Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

YouTube blocks access to RT and Sputnik across Europe

By Eyleen Gomez
1st March 2022

By Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

YouTube has blocked channels linked to Russian state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe – including the UK – amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Google-owned video platform said the ban was effective immediately but said it may take some time for the block to become fully effective.

The technology giant had previously limited the ability for RT and other Russian channels to make money for advertisements that appear on videos but has extended its sanctions to fully blocking such channels.

“Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately,” a statement from Google Europe said.

“It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action.”

Fellow social media platform Facebook has also blocked access to RT and Sputnik on its platform having previously also limited those channels’ ability to make advertising revenue.

The change means the pages of the organisations are not visible on Facebook or Instagram in the EU, but for now, they remain visible in the UK.

Former UK deputy prime minister, Sir Nick Clegg, who is now vice president of global affairs at Facebook’s parent company, Meta, said the firm had been asked by governments to take further action against Russian state-backed media.

“We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state-controlled media,” he said on Twitter on Monday night.

“Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time.”

Most Read

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

As Russia invades Ukraine, a phone rings in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Govt to restrict Russian vessels entering Gib

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Local News

Court to hear legal bid to quash ‘unlawful killing’ verdict in fatal collision inquest

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Local News

In Casemates Square, Ukrainians stand together in call for peace

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Ukraine ‘on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe’, UK Ambassador says

1st March 2022

UK/Spain News
PM says Russian invasion is a ‘disastrous misbegotten venture’ by Putin

28th February 2022

UK/Spain News
UK hits Russia with ‘largest’ sanctions to punish ‘blood-stained’ Putin

24th February 2022

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson vows to ‘hobble’ Russia with sanctions over Ukraine invasion

24th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022