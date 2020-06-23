Zen Vitality keeps driving the business
Zen Vitality, a company that was runner up in this year’s Young Enterprise competition, continue to sell their bracelets and essential oils. The company produces a bracelet that is “designed to help with your psychological and physiological needs”. “It's been a really exciting journey for us and it soon became apparent that it wasn't really...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here