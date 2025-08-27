Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

1907 map of Calpe Hunt goes up for auction

Image courtesy of Dominic Winter Auctioneers

By Chronicle Staff
27th August 2025

An early 20th century map showing the meeting places and routes used by the Calpe Hunt will be sold at auction next week.

The colour lithographic map is believed to date to around 1907 and shows Gibraltar and the surrounding bay before industrial development changed it irrevocably.

Image courtesy of Dominic Winter Auctioneers

It charts trails across the Campo de Gibraltar countryside, complete with English names for natural features such as Dalton’s Gorse and Little Pine Wood near the San Roque station, or Elliott’s Gorse and Cinnamon Hill near Guadacorte.

“The map has old folds, which is to be expected as it was designed to be folded up and carried,” said John Trevers, a specialist in maps, atlases, caricatures and decorative prints at Dominic Winter Auctioneers in Gloucestershire.

“The map is geographically highly specific and was probably created for the use of hunt servants when planning a day's sport.”

The map was consigned for auction by a dealer and was likely acquired from a deceased estate, though there are no further details on provenance.

The map is framed and glazed and is expected to fetch between £100 and £200.

It will be sold by Dominic Winter Auctioneers on September 3.

