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Thu 23rd Apr, 2026

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Gibraltar joins illicit finance dialogue meetings in Miami

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2026

Gibraltar was represented at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Illicit Finance Dialogue meetings in Miami earlier this month, with Crown Counsel (Economic Crime) Michael Adamberry attending on behalf of the Ministry of Justice.

The three-day event, hosted by the Government of Bermuda and co-chaired with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, focused on efforts to combat illicit financial flows and strengthen cooperation between the UK and its Overseas Territories.

Mr Adamberry, who is part of the Ministry of Justice, Trade and Industry and is currently deployed at the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit and HM Customs Financial Investigations team, joined more than 50 attendees from across the Overseas Territories and the UK.

Representatives attended from Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Montserrat, the Turks and Caicos Islands, St Helena and the United Kingdom.

Discussions covered asset recovery and denial frameworks, beneficial ownership transparency, emerging illicit finance threats, crypto-asset regulation, the risks posed by privacy tokens, and information sharing through international mechanisms.

The meetings also examined supervisory challenges, including risk-based supervision and oversight of high-risk sectors such as legal professionals.

The Government of Gibraltar said it was able to contribute to the discussions and highlighted work on its Ultimate Beneficial Ownership register, which it had reported on in February.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “Gibraltar continues to engage actively with international partners to strengthen our collective response to financial crime. Forums such as this provide an important opportunity to share operational insight, develop coordinated approaches and ensure that our frameworks remain effective against increasingly complex and cross-border threats. Our participation reflects Gibraltar’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards in tackling illicit finance.”

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