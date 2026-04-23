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Thu 23rd Apr, 2026

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Local News

Citizens Advice highlights support for students facing exam stress

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2026

Citizens Advice Bureau Gibraltar has reminded students and families that support is available for young people experiencing stress and anxiety as the GCSE and A-Level exam season approaches.

The bureau said exams can be a challenging period for many students, with pressure at times feeling overwhelming.

Citizens Advice offers access to counselling support, allowing students to talk through their concerns, understand anxiety triggers, and develop coping strategies in a confidential setting.

In addition to counselling, students can also speak with trained advisers who provide impartial guidance to help them organise their thoughts and feel more in control of their situation.

Where more specialised support is required, Citizens Advice can refer students to appropriate mental health services.

The bureau also stressed that exam results do not define a young person’s worth or future, adding that alternative pathways and opportunities are always available.

Citizens Advice is also promoting its Youth Programme, which is aimed at students and young adults seeking to build confidence, gain work experience and develop life skills.

The programme offers opportunities for personal development and CV enhancement as young people prepare for life beyond school.

Students, parents and guardians have been encouraged to get in touch if support is needed during the exam period.

For more information visit www.cab.gi email info@cab.gi or call 200 40006.

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