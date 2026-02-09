£2.8m worth of personalised licence plates sold, with top registration £100,000  

The Gibraltar Government has sold £2.8m worth of personalised licence plates with the most expensive registration sold for £100,000.

Since the launch of the new ‘G-less’ licence plates last December the Government has sold 76 licence plates with a total value of £1m and the most expensive registration was a ‘G-less’ plate.

An earlier phase, first launched in November 2024 involving personalised licence plates with the G prefix, generated an additional £1.8m.

The Government has now invited expressions of interest for the exclusive concession to market, promote and sell a portfolio of ultra-premium personalised motor vehicle registration plates on behalf of the Government.

The Government added that a number of “exceptional and internationally desirable” registration plates have been restricted from general sale and are intended to be released only through specialist, high-value channels.

“The objective of this concession is to maximise revenue to the public purse while preserving the prestige, integrity and international reputation of Gibraltar’s registration plate programme,” the Government said.

The successful concessionaire will act on behalf of the Government to market and sell the plates through exclusive auctions, private treaty sales or other specialist mechanisms targeted at high-net-worth individuals and collectors, locally and internationally.

The Government said indicative plates include but are not limited to: 1, A, F1, P1, F80, 007, 911, V12, VIP, BOND, JB1, JB007, AMG, AMG63, BMW etc and other comparable premium combinations.

The concessionaire is expected to leverage international collector, automotive and luxury-asset networks and advise on pricing, sequencing and timing of plate releases.

The ‘G-less’ plates have allowed motorists to design their own plates, with certain letters - I, O, Q, S and Z - excluded to avoid confusion with numbers.

If a “G-less” personalised plate is re-sold, the seller will be required to pay the licensing authority 10% of any profit from the sale in order to transfer ownership, meaning the Government will retain an economic interest in future transfers.