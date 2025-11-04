2025 marks warmest October nights on record

Last month broke the record for the warmest October nights and overall was the joint warmest October in Gibraltar since records began, the Gibraltar Met Office has confirmed.

This comes after years of warming temperatures in Gibraltar and globally.

Data from the Met Office found that the daily mean temperature for October 2025 matched the previous record of 22.1°C which was reached in October 1997.

“This would put October 2025 in joint first place for the highest daily mean temperature and 2.2 degrees Celsius above the October long-term average (1991-2020),” the Met Office told the Chronicle.

Temperatures stayed warm throughout the October nights too.

The Met Office found that October nights had the highest average night-time minimum temperature since records began here.

Night-time minimum temperatures averaged 19.7°C.

Last month was also drier than usual, the Met Office added.

“In terms of rainfall, October 2025 has actually been quite dry with only 18.0 mm of rainfall recorded at the airport. Gibraltar would typically expect around 87 mm of rainfall in October,” the Met Office said.

“Practically all of October’s rainfall has fallen since the 25th of the month.”

The continuing trend follows three years of high temperatures.

2022, 2023 and 2024 were the three warmest years on record in Gibraltar.

The warming temperatures locally have followed a global trend.

In the UK, 2024 was the country’s fourth warmest on record.