Online booking calendar for marriages and civil partnerships to launch next week

The Department of Immigration and Home Affairs will launch a new online booking calendar for marriages and civil partnerships on Monday, May 18, in a move aimed at streamlining bookings for ceremonies in Gibraltar.

The new platform will allow couples and authorised wedding planners to view available dates and times in real time and book ceremony slots directly online.

It will also provide information on available venues and applicable fees.

Until now, couples and local wedding planners had to contact the department through a dedicated email address to enquire about available dates.

The department said high demand for ceremonies in Gibraltar often resulted in a significant volume of correspondence and multiple email exchanges before a date could be confirmed.

Once a date is selected through the new system, applicants will be guided through the booking process and prompted to pay the relevant fees through a secure online payment link.

After payment is completed, the system will automatically issue a confirmation email outlining the next steps needed to finalise the ceremony.

The department said the new system will require payment at the time of booking in order to secure a date.

Previously, some dates booked from abroad were provisionally held without payment and were in some cases cancelled at short notice.

The department said the change will ensure a fairer and more transparent process by preventing dates from being held without commitment.

The booking calendar will be accessible through www.gibraltar.gov.gi under the Department of Immigration and Home Affairs marriages and civil partnership section, which will provide a direct link to the new portal.

A direct link will also be available online under eGOV services.

The Director of the Department of Immigration and Home Affairs, Karl Triay, said: "This new system represents an important step in the modernisation of the Department’s marriage and civil partnership services. By introducing an online booking calendar, we are making it easier and quicker for couples and our local wedding planners to secure a date for their ceremony in Gibraltar, while also improving the efficiency of our own internal processes."

The Chief Secretary, Glendon Martinez, said: "The Public Service continues to invest in digital solutions that improve the way public services are delivered. This new online booking platform will enhance the experience for users while enabling the Department to manage demand more effectively and continue providing a high-quality service."