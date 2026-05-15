NASUWT calls for urgent clarity on summer hours proposal 

Gibraltar NASUWT has called on the Government to provide urgent clarity on proposed changes to school summer hours, saying schools, teachers, parents and students need certainty ahead of any implementation.

The union said the proposal to alter summer hours was first raised by the Government in April 2025, when a public consultation was held, followed by a separate consultation with teachers in February 2026.

Gibraltar NASUWT said both processes were separate from work it carried out independently.

Against the backdrop of the Government’s stated intention to remove summer hours, and the timeframe indicated for implementation in the third term of 2026, the union’s executive said it conducted its own survey of members to gather direct feedback from teachers.

The survey was released on March 4, 2026, with the findings submitted to the Government three weeks later.

The union said this was done to ensure the profession’s views and concerns were properly represented ahead of discussions.

Gibraltar NASUWT said talks with the Government have so far consisted of email correspondence with the Minister for Education and one meeting on April 13 with the Chief Minister, also attended by the Director of Education and the Minister for Education.

At that meeting, the union said, it presented a number of red lines aimed at protecting teachers’ working conditions and supporting the effective delivery of education.

It said these protections were agreed in principle by the Chief Minister, but that a month later it had still not received the draft agreement.

The union also said important operational details remained outstanding, adding that teachers required sufficient information to plan and prepare properly for any changes.

“We fully understand and echo the growing frustration being expressed by parents, school staff and the wider community regarding the lack of clarity surrounding when these changes may be implemented and why progress has taken so long when agreement was reached in principle some time ago,” the union said.

“With the end of term fast approaching, Gibraltar NASUWT calls upon Government to honour the agreement arrived at on April 13th and announce the details contained therein with urgency.”

“Schools, teachers, parents and students deserve clarity, certainty, and timely communication so that proper planning and preparation can take place ahead of implementation.”