Childline Gibraltar integrated into European helpline service

Each year, Childline Gibraltar’s helplines, Childline and Teenline, receive more than 500 contacts from children and young people who are seeking support.

As part of celebrations marking International Child Helpline Day on 17 May, Childline Gibraltar announced an important development in their services, in line with European legislation and as part of its membership with Child Helpline International, Childline Gibraltar now responds to all calls made to the European child helpline number 116111 on Gibraltar networks.

Any child or young person in Gibraltar who calls 116111 will now be automatically connected to Childline Gibraltar’s helpline on 8008.

Childline Gibraltar said this would ensure direct access to confidential support and assistance when needed.

Childline Gibraltar also reminded families preparing to travel across Europe to ensure children know they can call 116111 at any time if they feel worried, unsafe or in need of support.

The free number connects children directly to the official child helpline in the country they are visiting.

Childline Gibraltar is a member of Child Helpline International, a worldwide network of more than 150 child helplines operating across more than 130 countries and territories.

The charity said membership gives it access to international expertise, shared learning and European best practice in safeguarding children and young people through helpline services.

Caroline Carter, chief executive of Childline Gibraltar, said: “This year we are celebrating 20 years of supporting children and young people in Gibraltar, we are incredibly grateful to our 100 dedicated volunteers who work alongside our small staff team to ensure our services are available every single day of the year. Their commitment, compassion, and dedication make it possible for us to continue being there for children and young people when they need us most.”

“Childline Gibraltar remains committed to providing a safe, accessible, and trusted service for all children and young people in Gibraltar. I would encourage our local community to follow us on social media to stay up to date with our campaigns, projects, awareness initiatives, and the impact the organisation continues to make within the community.”

“I would also like to remind everyone that our helplines are confidential, free of charge, and available every day of the year between 5pm and 9pm on 8008 and 8009.”