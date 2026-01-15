Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Jan, 2026

57 individuals express interest in Rooke care home

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Ramagge
15th January 2026

By Gabriella Ramagge and Eyleen Gomez

Some 57 individuals have expressed interest in the new elderly care facility planned at the former Rooke site, the Minister for Health told Parliament on Wednesday

Gemma Arias-Vasquez stressed that no resident of Mount Alvernia or any elderly residential facility will ever be compelled to leave their home against their wishes.

But she said she had been sent a letter signed by 57 people expressing interest in the new care home, adding that there will be consultation with all ERS residents to ascertain their wishes.

Questioned by GSD MP Atrish Sanchez, Mrs Arias-Vasquez said she had not yet assessed the needs of each of the people who had signed the letter.

But she said it signalled significant interest in the facility once it is up and running.

To illustrate the point, she said there were currently 120 residents in Mount Alvernia, adding the new facility has more beds than there are residents of Mount Alvernia.

Mrs Arias-Vasquez described how “people are seeing that the Rooke facility is actually turning into somewhere that they would want their relatives to live in”.

Earlier in the Parliament session, the GSD pressed ministers on the future of the Rooke facility, a modular building first announced by the Government six years ago and intended to be an elderly care home.

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, said the building had been granted a certificate of fitness in August last year.

Pressed by the GSD, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said an announcement about the building would be made “when the time is right”.

Today, Rooke Holdings Limited has invited expressions of interest from individuals or organisations to occupy, operate and manage the elderly care nursing home at the site.

Applicants are required to provide written proof and details of previous experience and expertise in running elderly care homes, supported by letters from relevant administrations, health authorities and social services departments.

The successful applicant will enter into a commercial agreement with Rooke Holdings to run the facility to UK standards for an initial period of five years, with options to extend the agreement in further five-year periods up to a total of 25 years, and the right to terminate the agreement with six months’ written notice.

