5km ‘Run for the sun’ for Ukraine

A 5km fun run will take place on Sunday, May 15, to raise funds for the Gibraltar Red Cross Appeal to help people affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Organised by Dominika Wojtasiewicz it will start at Ocean Village from 10.30am, with registrations for the event starting from 9.30am, the event is expected to finish at 2pm.

The route will take runners and walkers from Ocean Village, along Queensway and back to Ocean Village.

“The event is our way of showing sympathy for Ukrainians in the face of the horrors inflicted on the country and its people since the war started,” said Ms Wojtasiewicz.

“During my studies in Krakow I met plenty of people from Ukraine and some of them I am still best friends with. Knowing their stories, families, and background makes it even more painful for me to look at what is happening in Ukraine right now.”

“None of us probably can believe what those people have to go through, but when it's happening to your friends or family members it is even harder to accept that loss and pain.”

Some weeks ago she decided to sell own clothes at a car boot sale in Gibraltar and donate everything she made to Ukraine.

“It was a big success I didn't expect. This experience gave me even more confidence that I can do something bigger. Make people get together, share the good energy Gibraltar is famous for, and show our generosity,” she said.

It's not the first time she has supported charity initiatives and she noted that volunteering has been a part of her life since she was a teenager really.”

She is encouraging people to run the 5km or walk it, bring your friends, children, pets.

And, if people want they are also encouraged to dress in fancy dress.

“Come dressed up as your favourite cartoon character, Super Hero, or anyhow you feel comfortable with – be creative, be generous,” she said.

“Bring the family and your friends and help us to raise money for the Red Cross appeal.”

“All money raised will be sent to the British Red Cross to help alleviate suffering in the Ukraine.”

The event is supported by The Gibraltar Red Cross and the £5 registration fee will go directly to Ukraine disaster appeal.