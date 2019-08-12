72 years later, Exodus ship story pieced together
Dr Zvi Hatkevitz from Israel has spent years piecing together his family history, and has found the final piece of the puzzle in the 72 year old pages of the Gibraltar Chronicle. His Jewish family, as many others during World War II, lived through a very difficult time, seeking refuge in Russia and returning to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here