80-strong choir to lead Carmina Burana
The Gibraltar Classical Music Society will Thursday and Friday night host a performance of Carl Off’s Carmina Burana featuring an 80-strong choir comprised of Harmonics Choir, Insubriae Chorus and Zyriab Choir. The performance will be set in Spitfire Hall, within the WWII Tunnels, which organisers have said adds historical gravity and acoustic depth. Society co-founder...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here