Acoustic session with Ru tonight

London based singer and songwriter Ru will be performing tonight in Gibraltar.

The musician is currently visiting Gibraltar to see friends and family and will be performing acoustic sessions tonight in an event organised by the Music Association of Gibraltar.

Ru will be releasing a new EP called ‘About Time’ early next year so people attending can expect to hear a few of those songs on tonight.

Currently she is enjoying plenty of listeners in Spotify with 50000 hits in the past few weeks with her single "Holding On".

Ru is hard-working musician who has performed over 500 shows in the last five years including festivals in Canada, London and Portugal.

“MAG is thrilled to be able to contribute to her long list of gigs and provide an event which we believe would be a great opportunity for local musicians to experience the work of someone who been in the London Music Scene for the past years,” the Association said in a statement.

Julia Barea will be supporting Ru. She currently released her first single "Out of my Head" in Spotify which has been very well received. Julia is currently working on her EP which is expected to come out next year.

Entry is free and the acoustic session will be held tonight in the new terrace at My Wines. The concert will start at 8pm.