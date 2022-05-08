Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 8th May, 2022

Action4Schools campaign sees 10 hernia operations completed

By Eyleen Gomez
8th May 2022

The Action4Schools charitable campaign resulted in 10 hernia procedures successfully completed in one week at a hospital in Sierra Leone.

Action 4 Schools has been sponsoring hernia operations for a number of months, giving relief to many children suffering from an umbilical hernia in a country where the condition is very common due to low birth weight and premature births.

The operations are carried out at Masanga Hospital at a cost of £120 for each procedure.

The hospital is a 120-bed hospital providing healthcare and clinical training in rural Sierra Leone.

Jimmy Bruzon from Action 4 Schools explained that umbilical hernia operations are relatively simple procedures but that they have a huge impact on patients’ lives.

“Children’s hernias worsen with time becoming unsightly, uncomfortable and dangerous to the child’s health with part of the intestine protrudes through the wall of the cavity around the umbilicus,” he said.

“People are too poor to pay for such operations and children often have to suffer the consequences of these uncomfortable and potentially dangerous hernias, operating and removing an hernia is life changing… leaving them as they are is life threatening.”

“Parents cannot fund them and some of the children involved are orphans.”

Mr Bruzon is echoing his plea for help to make a difference to these children, and some adults who are presently suffering also, and set up a monthly standing order so that the charity can fund more life changing and lifesaving operations.

To donate or set up a direct debit or standing order these are the necessary payment details:
Action4schools-Sierra Leone
NatWest Bank, GIBRALTAR
Account 48084352 – Sort Code 60-60-60

