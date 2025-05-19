Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Action4schools completes 108th water well project in Sierra Leone

By Eyleen Gomez
19th May 2025

Local charity Action4schools-Sierra Leone has completed its 108th water well project in Sierra Leone. The new well, located in Mosawa village in Moyamba, was funded by ARB 4X4 Accessories Australia in partnership with Wellfound UK.

This is the second water well sponsored by ARB, which previously funded well number 83 in Mosanti village in 2022. The Melbourne-based company is a long-term supplier of 4x4 accessories to Toyota Gibraltar Stockholding.

Mosawa village has a population of just over 600 people.

“ARB are long term suppliers to TGS which is where I work,” founder of Action4Schools Jimmy Bruzon said.

“When they heard that I was involved in water projects in Africa they were very keen to make a difference and support with a donation.”

“They funded water well 83 and now they have funded a second water well, this time it’s at Mosawa village in Moyamba, well number 108.”

“It’s great to see that our small charity was noticed by a large international company based in Australia, far away in terms of distance but very close in terms of philanthropy.”

The provision of the new well will impact a number of families who had an old water source that was a considerable distance from the village. The same water they used for drinking is the same water they use to wash their clothes.

Members of the village said it was a desperate situation.

Wading through the water the children would carry buckets or basins of water on their heads back home.

Bintu Koneh a mother in the village said: “We want to say many thanks to Action4Schools for providing us with clean safe water in our village.”

“We no longer have to suffer to get clean water.”

“We once again say thank you.”

Mr Bruzon said that the charity encourages everyone who can to get behind its water, school and health projects and to set up a monthly bank standing order.

“Every donation counts, hits the ground 100 percent guaranteed and makes a difference,” he said.

More info: www.action4schools.gi Whatsapp 57631000 Bank Account: Action4schools-Sierra Leone, NatWest Bank, Account No. 48084352 Sort Code 60-60-60

Most Read

Local News

UK investigates after Spanish jets fly over British waters close to Rock

Fri 16th May, 2025

Local News

Grieving couple donates cuddle cots they hope will never be used

Mon 19th May, 2025

Brexit

Fishing deal helps smooth way for UK-EU summit agreement

Mon 19th May, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Shared prosperity will require major paradigm shift for Gib and Campo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Brexit

Talks go ‘to the wire’ as Starmer prepares to announce UK/EU reset deal

Mon 19th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar National Archives seeks volunteers to help preserve local history

19th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Parliament represented at Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference

19th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Youth Service launches Young Leaders Programme

19th May 2025

Local News
‘Message in a Bottle’ and ‘Message in Your Wallet’ schemes relaunched in Gibraltar

19th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025