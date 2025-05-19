Action4schools completes 108th water well project in Sierra Leone

Local charity Action4schools-Sierra Leone has completed its 108th water well project in Sierra Leone. The new well, located in Mosawa village in Moyamba, was funded by ARB 4X4 Accessories Australia in partnership with Wellfound UK.

This is the second water well sponsored by ARB, which previously funded well number 83 in Mosanti village in 2022. The Melbourne-based company is a long-term supplier of 4x4 accessories to Toyota Gibraltar Stockholding.

Mosawa village has a population of just over 600 people.

“ARB are long term suppliers to TGS which is where I work,” founder of Action4Schools Jimmy Bruzon said.

“When they heard that I was involved in water projects in Africa they were very keen to make a difference and support with a donation.”

“They funded water well 83 and now they have funded a second water well, this time it’s at Mosawa village in Moyamba, well number 108.”

“It’s great to see that our small charity was noticed by a large international company based in Australia, far away in terms of distance but very close in terms of philanthropy.”

The provision of the new well will impact a number of families who had an old water source that was a considerable distance from the village. The same water they used for drinking is the same water they use to wash their clothes.

Members of the village said it was a desperate situation.

Wading through the water the children would carry buckets or basins of water on their heads back home.

Bintu Koneh a mother in the village said: “We want to say many thanks to Action4Schools for providing us with clean safe water in our village.”

“We no longer have to suffer to get clean water.”

“We once again say thank you.”

Mr Bruzon said that the charity encourages everyone who can to get behind its water, school and health projects and to set up a monthly bank standing order.

“Every donation counts, hits the ground 100 percent guaranteed and makes a difference,” he said.

More info: www.action4schools.gi Whatsapp 57631000 Bank Account: Action4schools-Sierra Leone, NatWest Bank, Account No. 48084352 Sort Code 60-60-60