Action4schools completes 109th water well project in Sierra Leone

Action4schools has announced the completion of its latest water well project in Sierra Leone, delivered in partnership with Wellfound UK and funded by A M Capurro. The new well, located in Salima Village, Moyamba, is the charity’s 109th installation.

The founder of Action4schools, Jimmy Bruzon, thanked A M Capurro for their support over many years.

“We are so pleased that they have decided to fund a water well project,” Mr Bruzon said.

Arturo Capurro, Managing Director of A M Capurro, praised the charity’s work.

“We are thrilled to play our part in this amazing project which has seen a small Gibraltar charity making a huge difference by providing life-saving water projects across Sierra Leone,” Mr Capurro said.

“This charity has changed many thousands of lives in Africa through its more than 100 water well projects and it’s our pleasure to support and fund well 109.”

Members of village personally thanked Mr Capurro for his donation in a video message where they said they were very excited about the well’s arrival.

According to Action4schools the old water source had a dangerous access point which was through the bush and the community have to walk through the same water then used to drink.

One child in the video said: “This is where we used to collect water, it is very dirty and it made us sick.”

Another said: “We used to fetch water here, it is very far from the village and that made us late for school. Since we have a water well there are no more complaints about water sickness.”

One of the village residents, Betty Bangura, thanked Action4Schools.

The charity added that before the well many people suffered from diarrhoea but that is no longer the case.

In addition, they had to travel far for water and they also no longer have to do this.

Mr Bruzon said that Mr Capurro is a good friend of his from school and that it always so good to hear about A M Capurro’s support for so many charitable causes.

“We are so grateful that we were selected as recipient of funds for a water well project,” he said.

“I want to highlight their philanthropic work and thank Arturo and his team for the generous donation which will no doubt change so many lives at Salima Village.”

“We encourage everyone who can to get behind our water, school and health projects and to set up a monthly bank standing order. Every donation counts, hits the ground 100% guaranteed, and makes a difference.”

More information can be found at www.action4schools.gi or via WhatsApp on 57631000.

Donations can be made to:

Action4schools–Sierra Leone

NatWest Bank

Account No. 48084352

Sort Code: 60-60-60