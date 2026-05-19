Kishin Alwani Foundation funds new school science laboratory

A new science laboratory has been opened at a local school following a £35,000 donation from the Kishin Alwani Foundation.

The school was in urgent need of upgraded facilities and the Foundation stepped in to support the project around a year ago.

Trustees visited the school and recognised the importance of investing in science education, agreeing that the project would be a valuable contribution to both pupils and the wider community.

The new laboratory was formally opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the former Governor and school patron, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, together with Kishin Alwani.

The facility was blessed by Bishop Charles Azzopardi.

Sir David delivered a speech during the ceremony, while trustee Peter Montegriffo spoke on behalf of the Kishin Alwani Foundation.

The event was also attended by the school’s headmistress, Louis Napoli, science students and trustees of the Foundation.

A commemorative plaque marking the Foundation’s contribution was unveiled as part of the ceremony.