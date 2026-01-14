Action4schools completes 114th water well in Sierra Leone

Action4schools-Sierra Leone has completed its latest water well project in Sierra Leone, bringing the total number of wells it has provided since 2013 to 114.

The new well was delivered in partnership with UK charity Wellfound and is the second water well funded by Watermark, the CSR programme of Xylem, a Spanish water company based near Madrid that focuses on tackling water-related challenges through community projects, partnerships and employee volunteering.

Local Gibraltar company Wastage Products Limited introduced Xylem Watermark’s top management to Action4schools’ water projects, leading to a decision to fundraise for new wells. This is the second water well they have supported, having previously funded water well 106 at Tengbelor village.

Founder of Action4Schools Jimmy Bruzon said: “It’s great to see that an international company noticed our development work and encouraged their staff and CSR foundation to raise funds for new water well projects.”

“This water well is life changing as it will give safe, clean water to hundreds of needy people in the village of Kpetewoma.”

“This project has proved that there are no borders when it comes to philanthropy as we have managed to bring about an international partnership with a Spanish company, a Gibraltar company and UK and Gibraltar charities working together with one common goal, to improve the lives of needy people by providing clean, safe water to them, a basic human right."

Further information is available at www.action4schools.gi.

Donations can be made to Action4schools-Sierra Leone, Bank Account 48084352, Sort Code 60-60-60, NatWest Bank, Line Wall, Gibraltar, or via WhatsApp on 57631000.