Thu 12th Mar, 2026

The House That Held Her by Ellis Hart – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

By Guest Contributor
12th March 2026

Genre: Horror

Friday the 13th? It just has to be a spooky book recommendation today, then! The House That Held Her by Ellis Hart is a chilling horror novel that will have you gasping in shock!

Margot and Nate Bennett move to Florida after a string of unsuccessful pregnancies. The couple need a new start, and sunny Florida lures them in with its promise of sunshine and small-town life in Mount Dora. But the Bennetts move into Hawthorn Manor, an old and crumbling mansion that once belonged to George and Cecilia Hawthorn. When Margot unearths an ancient map under the floorboards in their new home — she has no idea the dark places it will lead her…

What follows is more than a hunt for long-buried treasure. The more clues Margot finds, the more hidden secrets come to light. Hawthorn Manor is one giant puzzle, and Margot realises that to survive the game, she must get to the bottom of the Hawthorn mystery.

What a debut novel! The first half of this book was brilliant. There were parts that absolutely terrified me, and I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I loved the multiple twists — even though I guessed one of them. I also loved the atmospheric setting. Hart is very good at describing Mount Dora and, in particular, the haunted house itself: Hawthorn Manor. Overall, the premise was unique and executed well (I enjoyed the treasure hunt aspect, too).

Whilst I do occasionally read the odd horror novel, this book has made me think I should be reading horror more often. The House That Held Her is an exciting, edge-of-your-seat read that will take you by surprise! My only gripe with this book was that it was a tad too long. I think the ending would have been even more impactful had the story been cut down a little. Still a solid read, though, and one I’d highly recommend — especially if you’re not afraid of a ghost or two!

“They’re… watch-ing.” She draws out the final syllables in a sing-song, twisted lullaby that sets my nerves on edge. — Page 133

For more book recommendations, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger

