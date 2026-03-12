Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Mar, 2026

Yalta Dance Studio wins three awards at Sunny Dance Festival

By Chronicle Staff
12th March 2026

Yalta Dance Studio participated in the 15th edition of the Sunny Dance Festival in Marbella, Spain, last Sunday, earning three prizes across adult and junior categories.

The event, organised by Dancing Stars, is described as the original 100% urban dance national championships in Spain. This year’s edition recorded more than 800 registered dancers and 70 entries in styles including commercial, open and K-pop, with children, junior and adult categories.

The organisers also brought in international judges who delivered masterclasses during the festival, which they said made it an unforgettable event for participants. Some of the competing groups also take part in Spain’s Got Talent television programme.

Yalta Dance Studio competed with three entries and all received awards. Maniac placed second in the Adult Group Open/K-pop category, while 90s mix took third place in the Adult Group Open category.

Blanco, competing in the Junior Group category, received a Special Judges Choice Award.

All choreographies were by Yalta Pons.

