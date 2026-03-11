Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thinking and Founder’s Day marked by Gibraltar Girlguiding and Scouts

By Chronicle Staff
11th March 2026

Members of Gibraltar Girlguiding and the Scouts gathered at the Tercentenary Sports Hall last Saturday to mark Thinking Day and Founder’s Day with a joint celebration that included prayers, music and the renewal of promises.

Association members assembled at the hall before the arrival of the Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, who entered accompanied by the Guide Commissioner and the Scout Lead Volunteer, and a colour party, two members of the Senior Section and two Explorers with a drummer from the 1st/4th.

The event began with a welcome and introduction, followed by prayers led by members of the Rainbow, Beaver, Brownie and Cub sections.

The song BP Spirit was then performed before further prayers, and a performance by the Sea Scout Pipes and Drums, followed by a Thinking Day story and a Grand Howl.

Members of the 1st/4th Band and Drums also performed during the event.

Attendees later sang Morning Has Broken as Mr Santos, the Scout Lead Volunteer and the Guide Commissioner moved to the stage.

As part of a renewal of promise ceremony, Mr Santos, the Guide Commissioner and the Scout Lead Volunteer.

The celebration continued with the Kum Bah Yah, with the actions, before a final prayer, and the national anthem.

The colour party then left the hall, bringing the ceremony to a close.

