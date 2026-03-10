Eastside sediment plume prompts calls for close monitoring and controls

Local environmental groups The Nautilus Project and ESG reported and assessed a large plume of sediment off Eastern beach linked to works at the Eastside Development.

While the two groups had different views on its impact to the environment, they reiterated the need for close monitoring and tighter controls on the reclamation project.

The plume also caused alarm on the Spanish side of the border, where environmental campaigners also raised concerns about its potential impact.

The Nautilus Project said it had received on Friday “numerous reports from concerned citizens living around the Eastern Beach area of a large plume forming off the coast.”

“We have investigated this plume and confirmed it is sedimentation caused by the filling in activities of the Eastside Development slightly further south.”

“The material consists of mud and silt from quarry residuals which become suspended throughout the whole water column.”

“This is also why the boom [around the development] is proving to be completely ineffective.”

The Nautilus Project added that the plume should settle and because of the nature of the material, the likelihood that harm will come to the environment “is minimal.”

It stated it would continue to monitor the situation and thanked people for reporting it.

The ESG said it had followed “direct and online reports on the ongoing dust plumes emerging from the Eastside reclamation works.”

“It is the group’s understanding that works were ordered to cease immediately this happened by the Department of the Environment and we welcome the action taken,” said a statement from the group.

The Eastside reclamation works fall under an Environmental Impact Assessment which stipulates that all works must comply with protective and mitigating measures to prevent material entering the marine environment.

“Clearly this did not happen on this occasion and the ESG calls for TNG to ensure such lapses do not re-occur in future,” said the group’s statement.

“Can we expect a statement issued by the company detailing what happened on this occasion?”

“While not toxic the plumes will have an impact on the marine environment.”

Finally, the ESG added it hopes action will be taken to eliminate these risks and apply best practice while continuing round the clock vigilance which a project of this size and scale demands.