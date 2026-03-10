Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Eastside sediment plume prompts calls for close monitoring and controls

By Chronicle Staff
10th March 2026

Local environmental groups The Nautilus Project and ESG reported and assessed a large plume of sediment off Eastern beach linked to works at the Eastside Development.

While the two groups had different views on its impact to the environment, they reiterated the need for close monitoring and tighter controls on the reclamation project.

The plume also caused alarm on the Spanish side of the border, where environmental campaigners also raised concerns about its potential impact.

The Nautilus Project said it had received on Friday “numerous reports from concerned citizens living around the Eastern Beach area of a large plume forming off the coast.”

“We have investigated this plume and confirmed it is sedimentation caused by the filling in activities of the Eastside Development slightly further south.”

“The material consists of mud and silt from quarry residuals which become suspended throughout the whole water column.”

“This is also why the boom [around the development] is proving to be completely ineffective.”

The Nautilus Project added that the plume should settle and because of the nature of the material, the likelihood that harm will come to the environment “is minimal.”

It stated it would continue to monitor the situation and thanked people for reporting it.

The ESG said it had followed “direct and online reports on the ongoing dust plumes emerging from the Eastside reclamation works.”

“It is the group’s understanding that works were ordered to cease immediately this happened by the Department of the Environment and we welcome the action taken,” said a statement from the group.

The Eastside reclamation works fall under an Environmental Impact Assessment which stipulates that all works must comply with protective and mitigating measures to prevent material entering the marine environment.

“Clearly this did not happen on this occasion and the ESG calls for TNG to ensure such lapses do not re-occur in future,” said the group’s statement.

“Can we expect a statement issued by the company detailing what happened on this occasion?”

“While not toxic the plumes will have an impact on the marine environment.”

Finally, the ESG added it hopes action will be taken to eliminate these risks and apply best practice while continuing round the clock vigilance which a project of this size and scale demands.

Most Read

Local News

Plans submitted to transform pig farm into butterfly park

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Local News

For Women in Need, demand for domestic abuse refuge outstrips capacity 

Mon 9th Mar, 2026

Local News

RGP records 582 domestic incidents, with women disproportionally affected 

Mon 9th Mar, 2026

Local News

Man jailed for a year for voyeurism and possession of indecent images of children

Mon 9th Mar, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

Will prices rise after April?

Mon 9th Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Speakers share personal stories as British Forces Gibraltar marks International Women’s Day

10th March 2026

Local News
Santos and Arias Vasquez attend UN women’s commission in New York

9th March 2026

Local News
Man jailed for a year for voyeurism and possession of indecent images of children

9th March 2026

Local News
Arias-Vasquez to host GHA public meeting on April 14

9th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026