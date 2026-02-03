Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Action4Schools completes 115th water well in Sierra Leone

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd February 2026

Action4Schools has completed its latest water well project in Sierra Leone, bringing the total number of wells provided since 2013 to 115.

The new water well was delivered in partnership with UK charity Wellfound and was funded by Ibex Insurance (Gibraltar).

“It’s great to see that yet another local company has offered to support our water projects in Sierra Leone,” Founder of Action4Schools Jimmy Bruzon said.

“Some years back I travelled to Sierra Leone with a team from Ibex Insurance so they saw first-hand how tough life is there and how something like a water well can have a massive impact and transform the lives of communities.”

“The water well is life-changing as it will give safe, clean water to hundreds of needy people in the village of Mogbato in Moyamba.”

The village has a population of over 700.

“Ibex have been supporting our charity for many years so we wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to them for their ongoing generosity,” Mr Bruzon added.

In a video created to thank Ibex Insurance, the old water source was shown. Not only was it a distance away from the village, but it also had dangerous access.

Fanta Kanu a farmer in the area, said: “As you can see this is our old water source, it is very dirty and it is not good for drinking.”

The video added that the lives of the residents have been “changed” and “transformed from being sick to now being healthy.”

“Because they no longer have to drink contaminated water.”

Ibex Managing Director Richard Hill expressed his delight at being able to fund the 115th well.

“We have seen the development work that Action4schools have carried out for many years through their schools, health and water projects, they have changed and saved many lives and we have always been keen to support them,” he said.

“We are really pleased to have been able to fund a water well and we encourage other companies to get behind these water projects which truly transform communities in so many ways".

For more information, visit www.action4schools.gi.
Donations to Action4schools-Sierra Leone can be made to:
Bank Account 48084352
Sort Code 60-60-60
Natwest Bank, Line Wall, Gibraltar
or via WhatsApp on 57631000.

