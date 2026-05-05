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Tue 5th May, 2026

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Local News

Spring Festival entertainment planned for Main Street

By Chronicle Staff
5th May 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will host Main Street Entertainment as part of the Spring Festival on May 30.

The event will run from 10am to 3pm, with music, DJs and live entertainment at locations across Main Street.

The programme includes GCS Book Crossing outside St Mary the Crowned from 10am to 1pm, Waves at the Piazza from 11am to 1.30pm, DJ Nate at Engineers Lane Junction from 11am to 1.30pm, Eve and Tristan in Irish Town from 11am to 1.30pm, GFA PlayMakers in Casemates Square from 11am to 3pm, and the Re-Enactment Band in Main Street from noon to 12.30pm.

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery will also open from 10am to 2pm.

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