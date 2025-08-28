Active travel month launches next week

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) members are organisers a new community initiative encouraging walking, cycling and other forms of sustainable transport will launch in Gibraltar next week.

Some of the organisers of Active Travel Month include OTWO Magazine, eBike Gibraltar, the Sustainable Transport Action Group and the Gibraltar Netball Association. The campaign comes ahead of the Netball World Youth Cup, which will take place in Gibraltar from September 19 to 28.

The initiative aims to promote healthier lifestyles and reduce unnecessary reliance on vehicles, with the added benefit of keeping roads clearer for business use, said a statement from GFSB.

As part of the campaign, businesses are being invited to take part in a month-long Strava challenge by creating teams to record their activity. The club with the highest average total kilometres at the end of the month will be named the Active Travel Month 2025 winner.

Organisers are also encouraging businesses to support a public questionnaire designed to help shape future sustainable transport and wellbeing policies.

Two public awareness events will take place ahead of the launch, on August 30 at the Piazza and on September 6 at the ICC, both from 10am to 2pm. Members of the public will be able to register for the campaign, receive assistance with the Strava app and learn more about the initiative.

Active Travel Month is sponsored by the AMA Group and will raise funds for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association and Diabetes Gibraltar.

Campaign ambassadors include the Minister for the Environment, John Cortes, the Minister for Public Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, the Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, and the Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, alongside Stefan Borge, Brenda Cuby, Raul Mesa and Owen Smith.

The GFSB will also hold a business briefing on the Netball World Youth Cup on September 3.